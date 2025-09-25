Left Menu

India's First TAVI With Intravascular Ultrasound Revolutionizes Heart Care

In Jaipur, a 60-year-old patient underwent a groundbreaking TAVI procedure guided by intravascular ultrasound, marking a milestone in India's cardiac care. The innovative approach offers unprecedented precision and durability, setting a new standard for treating complex heart conditions while minimizing the risks associated with open-heart surgery.

Breakthrough in Heart Care: India's First TAVI with Advanced Imaging (IVUS). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a groundbreaking advancement for India's healthcare sector, a 60-year-old patient in Jaipur has successfully undergone Transcatheter Aortic Valve Implantation (TAVI) guided by Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS). This pioneering procedure offers unprecedented precision and promises lasting heart health, reshaping treatment standards for heart valve disease.

The patient, previously at high risk due to prior bypass surgery, benefited from an advanced tissue valve designed to last up to 25 years. This minimizes the likelihood of future interventions. Real-time IVUS imaging ensured precise valve positioning and optimal outcomes, offering new hope for those unable to undergo additional open-heart surgeries.

Dr. Ravinder Singh Rao, who conducted the procedure at Rajasthan Hospital Limited, hailed this as a landmark achievement in Indian cardiac care. By combining minimally invasive techniques with cutting-edge technology, this development is poised to redefine treatment options and improve long-term life quality for heart patients nationwide.

