ADB Approves $77M Support to Boost Nursing Education and Healthcare in Turkmenistan

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has approved a $75 million loan and an additional $2 million grant from the Japan Fund for a Prosperous and Resilient Asia and the Pacific (JFPR) to strengthen the capacity and quality of the nursing profession in Turkmenistan. The Improving Nursing Quality and Capacity Project marks ADB’s first-ever health sector project in the country and only the third ADB-financed initiative in Turkmenistan overall.

According to ADB Country Director for Turkmenistan Artur Andrysiak, the project aims to expand equitable access to healthcare by ensuring that the nursing workforce is adequately trained and empowered. “The project aims to provide high-quality health services based on people’s needs and ensure equitable access to health care through strengthening the nursing profession and education,” he said.

The initiative also coincides with the 25th anniversary of ADB–Turkmenistan partnership, signaling deeper engagement and commitment to long-term cooperation.

Addressing Gaps in Healthcare Services

Nurses and midwives represent the frontline of healthcare systems, serving as the first point of contact for patients. Yet, in Turkmenistan, there is a growing need to:

Increase the number of trained nurses .

Modernize and raise the quality of nursing education .

Strengthen the role of nurses in preventive care and health promotion.

The Turkmen government has prioritized improving health workforce skills and expanding access to modern healthcare services. By addressing training gaps and workforce shortages, the project is expected to improve patient outcomes, expand preventive healthcare, and enhance resilience of the national health system.

Building a New Ashgabat Nursing School

One of the flagship components of the project is the design and construction of a new, climate-resilient Nursing School in Ashgabat. This facility will:

Feature state-of-the-art simulation laboratories for interactive, hands-on training.

Provide dormitories to house students and faculty.

Include a mother-friendly private room for maternal and childcare learning.

Incorporate an edible garden to promote nutrition awareness and healthy diets.

This modern facility will ensure that students receive both theoretical and clinical training aligned with international standards.

Raising Standards in Nursing Education

The project will invest in improving the quality of nursing curricula and teaching methods, ensuring they meet global benchmarks. Specific measures include:

Upskilling nursing faculty and senior nurses through international training programs.

Updating teaching materials and introducing evidence-based practices .

Enhancing human resource management systems in the health sector.

Strengthening the role of nurses in service delivery, particularly in rural and underserved areas.

By modernizing education and institutional capacity, the program seeks to elevate the status of the nursing profession in Turkmenistan.

Financing Structure and Partnerships

The project’s total cost is $98 million equivalent, with ADB providing $77 million in loan and grant financing, and the Government of Turkmenistan contributing $23 million in counterpart funds. The JFPR grant will specifically target innovative components such as climate resilience and gender-focused facilities within the nursing school.

ADB’s financing model reflects its broader commitment to helping Turkmenistan build a sustainable, climate-resilient, and inclusive economy.

A Broader Vision for Health and Development

This health sector initiative represents a major expansion of ADB’s role in Turkmenistan. Until now, ADB has primarily supported the country in infrastructure, energy, and connectivity. With this new project, ADB is positioning itself as a partner in human capital development as well.

Strengthening nursing not only improves healthcare delivery but also creates new employment opportunities, especially for women, thereby contributing to gender equality, poverty reduction, and social inclusion.

Looking Ahead

As Turkmenistan works to modernize its health system, the ADB-supported project is expected to serve as a cornerstone of healthcare reform in the country. With improved training, better facilities, and an empowered nursing workforce, the initiative will help ensure that citizens have access to reliable, high-quality, and equitable healthcare services.

This investment also sets the stage for ADB to play a greater role in future health and social development projects in Turkmenistan, supporting the government’s vision of a more resilient and competitive national economy.

