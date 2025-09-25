Left Menu

No GST Relief for Karnataka Hoteliers Amid Rate Cuts

The Karnataka State Hotels Association is unable to pass GST rate cut benefits to consumers due to unchanged taxes on LPG cylinders and property rents. The association has petitioned the government for GST relief on rents to help sustain competitive operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 25-09-2025 13:43 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 13:43 IST
No GST Relief for Karnataka Hoteliers Amid Rate Cuts
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Karnataka State Hotels Association has declared its inability to transfer GST rate cut benefits to consumers. Despite recent reductions on some goods, persistent high taxes on LPG cylinders and property rents remain a barrier.

The Association is pushing for government relief, particularly a GST reduction on property rents, which would help hotels remain competitive. While the GST Council reduced rates on a range of items beginning September 22, tax on cooking gas and rents has yet to change.

G K Shetty, the association's President, acknowledges the reduced GST on certain items but highlights that hoteliers face significant hurdles without rent relief. Most restaurants operate from rented premises and incur an 18% GST on rents. A reduction to 5% could allow rent savings to be passed to consumers.

TRENDING

1
Philips Navigates U.S. Import Investigation on Medical Tech

Philips Navigates U.S. Import Investigation on Medical Tech

 Global
2
Uddhav Thackeray Stands with Flood-Hit Farmers in Central Maharashtra

Uddhav Thackeray Stands with Flood-Hit Farmers in Central Maharashtra

 India
3
Alembic Pharmaceuticals Wins USFDA Approval for Antidepressant Generic

Alembic Pharmaceuticals Wins USFDA Approval for Antidepressant Generic

 India
4
Twisting Typhoon Tragedy: Aging Agony Amidst Evacuation Errors

Twisting Typhoon Tragedy: Aging Agony Amidst Evacuation Errors

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka Shows Signs of Stability, Yet Debt and Structural Challenges Cloud Recovery

From Micro to Markets: Advancing Female Entrepreneurship in Pacific Nations

Active Aging Hubs in Mongolia: Redefining Elder Care with Community Support

Breaking the Stop-and-Go Trap: Pakistan’s Roadmap Toward Sustainable Prosperity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025