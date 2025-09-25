European Markets React to U.S. Policy Shifts
European stocks declined due to fears over new U.S. tariffs on med-tech imports, with significant drops in healthcare shares. Meanwhile, Sweden's H&M reported a surprising profit rise, boosting its shares. Key insights from the Federal Reserve and economic data are closely watched by investors.
European stocks tumbled on Thursday as concerns over new U.S. tariffs on medical technology imports led to a significant drop in healthcare shares. The pan-European STOXX 600 index fell 0.2% amid fears surrounding potential import-related probes initiated by the U.S. Commerce Department.
Danish and Dutch med-tech giants, including Siemens Healthineers, Coloplast, and Philips, saw declines between 2.7% and 4.3%. However, Swedish fashion retailer H&M soared, reporting a third-quarter profit exceeding market expectations, resulting in a 9% increase in its shares.
Investors are keeping a keen eye on the Federal Reserve's upcoming comments and U.S. economic data, such as the second-quarter GDP reading. With multiple Fed officials scheduled to speak, market participants are eager for clues on the central bank's future policy directions.
