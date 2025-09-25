Left Menu

European Markets React to U.S. Policy Shifts

European stocks declined due to fears over new U.S. tariffs on med-tech imports, with significant drops in healthcare shares. Meanwhile, Sweden's H&M reported a surprising profit rise, boosting its shares. Key insights from the Federal Reserve and economic data are closely watched by investors.

Updated: 25-09-2025 14:32 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 14:32 IST
European Markets React to U.S. Policy Shifts
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

European stocks tumbled on Thursday as concerns over new U.S. tariffs on medical technology imports led to a significant drop in healthcare shares. The pan-European STOXX 600 index fell 0.2% amid fears surrounding potential import-related probes initiated by the U.S. Commerce Department.

Danish and Dutch med-tech giants, including Siemens Healthineers, Coloplast, and Philips, saw declines between 2.7% and 4.3%. However, Swedish fashion retailer H&M soared, reporting a third-quarter profit exceeding market expectations, resulting in a 9% increase in its shares.

Investors are keeping a keen eye on the Federal Reserve's upcoming comments and U.S. economic data, such as the second-quarter GDP reading. With multiple Fed officials scheduled to speak, market participants are eager for clues on the central bank's future policy directions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

