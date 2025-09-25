India and Russia Forge Stronger Defense Ties at Trade Show
Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized the strengthening of India's partnership with Russia at the Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show, focusing on defense collaborations like the manufacturing of AK-203 rifles and BrahMos missiles. Modi reiterated India's push for self-reliance and called for investments in Uttar Pradesh's robust MSME network.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi underscored the deepening relationship between India and Russia, spotlighting defense projects such as the manufacturing of AK-203 rifles and BrahMos missiles. His remarks were made at the Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show, which features Russia as the partner country.
Modi noted the challenges posed by recent American tariffs and penalties but reaffirmed India's commitment to self-reliance. Highlighting Uttar Pradesh's role, he stressed the need for indigenous solutions to reduce foreign dependence in the defense sector.
The Prime Minister urged stakeholders to invest in Uttar Pradesh, assuring support for its expanding network of MSMEs. Amidst global uncertainties, Modi emphasized the nation's mantra of Atmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India) as a path to sustained growth.
