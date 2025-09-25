Streamlined Costs: A New Era in India's Logistics Sector

The logistics cost for India is forecasted to constitute 7.97% of the GDP for the financial year 2023-24, according to a DPIIT report.

This new estimate, prepared by NCAER, indicates a slower growth rate in logistics costs over the past years thanks to strategic projects such as the PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan, dedicated freight corridors, and more.

The recent report corrected previous misrepresentations of logistics costs, providing comprehensive insights into transport modes and highlighting rail as a cost-efficient method.

