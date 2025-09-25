A Brew-tiful Blend: The Great Indian Brew Festival Lights Up Bengaluru

Bengaluru's Ecoworld hosted an unforgettable celebration as the Great Indian Brew Festival 2025 took center stage at The Bay, Brookfield Properties' flagship venue, on Sunday.

Thousands of visitors indulged in offerings from 15 leading beer brands, savored international cuisine, and reveled in diverse musical performances, cementing the festival's reputation as a cultural highlight.

With meticulous planning, featuring safe zones and crowd management, the event fostered community connection and reflected Bengaluru's dynamic spirit under the stewardship of Brookfield Properties and partners BuzzinON Media & Events and Converge.

(With inputs from agencies.)