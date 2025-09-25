Left Menu

A Brew-tiful Blend: The Great Indian Brew Festival Lights Up Bengaluru

The Great Indian Brew Festival 2025 at The Bay, Ecoworld, brought together thousands for a day overflowing with diverse brews, delectable cuisines, and invigorating music. The family-friendly event, supported by Brookfield Properties, solidifies its status as a cornerstone of Bengaluru's vibrant cultural scene.

Photobooth for Festival. Image Credit: ANI
Bengaluru's Ecoworld hosted an unforgettable celebration as the Great Indian Brew Festival 2025 took center stage at The Bay, Brookfield Properties' flagship venue, on Sunday.

Thousands of visitors indulged in offerings from 15 leading beer brands, savored international cuisine, and reveled in diverse musical performances, cementing the festival's reputation as a cultural highlight.

With meticulous planning, featuring safe zones and crowd management, the event fostered community connection and reflected Bengaluru's dynamic spirit under the stewardship of Brookfield Properties and partners BuzzinON Media & Events and Converge.

(With inputs from agencies.)

