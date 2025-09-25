UPITS 2025: A Catalyst for Global Trade Partnerships

The Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show kicked off in grand fashion, inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Russia's involvement as a country partner is expected to boost international partnerships, reinforcing Uttar Pradesh's pivotal role as a significant trade hub, according to state Minister Nand Gopal Gupta 'Nandi'.

The event aims to catalyze international collaboration and strategic alliances, in part through the active participation of Russian delegates. A broadened buyer strategy includes international, domestic B2B, and domestic B2C buyers, ensuring comprehensive opportunities in the trade value chain.

This year's expo features a wide range of sectors, including handicrafts, textiles, and IT, highlighting Uttar Pradesh's extensive potential. With over 2,400 exhibitors, the show intends to underscore the state's diverse craft and industrial strength while attracting both large and small business ventures.

