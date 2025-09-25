Left Menu

Delhi Police Tightens Security Guidelines at IGI Airport

Delhi Police held a meeting with security officers from over 40 airlines at IGI Airport to discuss security guidelines and address baggage theft issues. Airlines were reminded to adhere to security norms, and the importance of internal vigilance was emphasized. Police assured airlines of full support.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-09-2025 19:13 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 19:13 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi Police convened a strategic meeting with chief security officers from more than 40 airlines at the Indira Gandhi International Airport on Thursday. The aim was to reinforce security guidelines and tackle prevalent concerns regarding baggage theft, an official confirmed.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (IGI Airport) Vichitra Veer chaired the meeting, urging airlines to strictly comply with security measures set by relevant agencies. During the discourse, the recurring issue of baggage theft was highlighted, pressuring the need for an internal vigilance mechanism to pinpoint suspicious individuals among airline and ground personnel.

The meeting concluded with the officer reassuring the airline representatives of the police's unwavering support in ensuring heightened security at the airport.

(With inputs from agencies.)

AI, digital twins and blockchain drive global shift to Industry 5.0

Smart agriculture needs urgent data quality overhaul to harness AI’s potential

How travel and migration accelerate epidemic spread

AI cuts hours from viral testing, saving biopharma firms weeks of work annually

