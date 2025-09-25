Delhi Police Tightens Security Guidelines at IGI Airport

The Delhi Police convened a strategic meeting with chief security officers from more than 40 airlines at the Indira Gandhi International Airport on Thursday. The aim was to reinforce security guidelines and tackle prevalent concerns regarding baggage theft, an official confirmed.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (IGI Airport) Vichitra Veer chaired the meeting, urging airlines to strictly comply with security measures set by relevant agencies. During the discourse, the recurring issue of baggage theft was highlighted, pressuring the need for an internal vigilance mechanism to pinpoint suspicious individuals among airline and ground personnel.

The meeting concluded with the officer reassuring the airline representatives of the police's unwavering support in ensuring heightened security at the airport.

(With inputs from agencies.)