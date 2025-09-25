Left Menu

India's Economic Resilience: A Beacon Amid Global Uncertainty

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman highlights India's economic resilience amid global challenges, citing strong macroeconomic fundamentals, young demography, and robust domestic demand. Recognizing proactive policies and structural reforms, she celebrates India's growth, credit upgrades, and the critical role of Bank of Maharashtra in financial inclusion and economic support.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-09-2025 20:27 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 20:27 IST
India's Economic Resilience: A Beacon Amid Global Uncertainty
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman emphasized India's economic resilience amidst global uncertainty at the Bank of Maharashtra's 91st Foundation Day. With a focus on strong macroeconomic fundamentals and a youthful demographic, she highlighted the nation's ability to withstand global challenges and maintain an aspirational growth trajectory.

Sitharaman pointed out India's accelerated growth post-COVID, noting an average annual expansion of 8% from 2021-2025, making it the fastest-growing major economy. She credited this resilience to proactive fiscal measures, structural reforms, and improved competitiveness, alongside favorable conditions such as infrastructure development and governance enhancements.

Highlighting financial achievements, Sitharaman noted the upgrades of India's sovereign credit rating by international agencies and praised Bank of Maharashtra's superior financial metrics, including a high Return on Assets and exceptional Cost to Income Ratio. She commended their role in financial inclusion and supporting the grassroots economy, underscoring their pivotal function amid global volatility.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Political Winds Shift: Abhishek Banerjee Meets Sovan Chatterjee Amid Kolkata Turmoil

Political Winds Shift: Abhishek Banerjee Meets Sovan Chatterjee Amid Kolkata...

 India
2
Dollar Surges as U.S. Economy Shows Unexpected Growth

Dollar Surges as U.S. Economy Shows Unexpected Growth

 Global
3
Maruti Suzuki's Invicto Shines with 5-Star Bharat NCAP Rating

Maruti Suzuki's Invicto Shines with 5-Star Bharat NCAP Rating

 India
4
NSG Commando Arrested in Barmer Murder

NSG Commando Arrested in Barmer Murder

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI, digital twins and blockchain drive global shift to Industry 5.0

Smart agriculture needs urgent data quality overhaul to harness AI’s potential

How travel and migration accelerate epidemic spread

AI cuts hours from viral testing, saving biopharma firms weeks of work annually

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025