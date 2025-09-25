India's Economic Resilience: A Beacon Amid Global Uncertainty

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman emphasized India's economic resilience amidst global uncertainty at the Bank of Maharashtra's 91st Foundation Day. With a focus on strong macroeconomic fundamentals and a youthful demographic, she highlighted the nation's ability to withstand global challenges and maintain an aspirational growth trajectory.

Sitharaman pointed out India's accelerated growth post-COVID, noting an average annual expansion of 8% from 2021-2025, making it the fastest-growing major economy. She credited this resilience to proactive fiscal measures, structural reforms, and improved competitiveness, alongside favorable conditions such as infrastructure development and governance enhancements.

Highlighting financial achievements, Sitharaman noted the upgrades of India's sovereign credit rating by international agencies and praised Bank of Maharashtra's superior financial metrics, including a high Return on Assets and exceptional Cost to Income Ratio. She commended their role in financial inclusion and supporting the grassroots economy, underscoring their pivotal function amid global volatility.

