Left Menu

Telangana's Strategic Takeover: Hyderabad Metro Rail's New Course

The Telangana government is set to acquire Phase-I of the Hyderabad Metro Rail project from L&T by paying Rs 2,000 crore for equity. Additionally, it will assume Rs 13,000 crore in debt. Despite operational losses, this move aims to streamline approval for Phase 2 and ensure project continuity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 25-09-2025 21:35 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 21:35 IST
Telangana's Strategic Takeover: Hyderabad Metro Rail's New Course
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Telangana government has decided to acquire Phase-I of the Hyderabad Metro Rail project from infrastructure giant L&T Group by investing Rs 2,000 crore for the concessionaire's equity. This strategic move, agreed upon in principle, involves also assuming the company's substantial debt of Rs 13,000 crore.

Following negotiations led by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, the decision aims to overcome operational challenges and losses while expediting approval processes for the next phase of expansion. L&T, holding 90 percent equity, initiated the sale amid financial struggles, declining revenues, and increased losses.

The decision reflects the government's commitment to ensuring the project's progression while addressing financial hurdles. A consortium of banks, led by the State Bank of India, will continue to support the project, though L&T has refrained from participating in further expansion phases as a public-private partnership partner.

TRENDING

1
Pakistani Teacher's Arrest Stayed by Allahabad High Court: A Legal Standoff

Pakistani Teacher's Arrest Stayed by Allahabad High Court: A Legal Standoff

 India
2
Gurugram: The Emerging Hub for Global Capability Centres

Gurugram: The Emerging Hub for Global Capability Centres

 Global
3
Odisha Gears Up for Asian Table Tennis Championship Debut in 2025

Odisha Gears Up for Asian Table Tennis Championship Debut in 2025

 India
4
Political Tensions Escalate in Ladakh Amid Calls for Statehood

Political Tensions Escalate in Ladakh Amid Calls for Statehood

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI, digital twins and blockchain drive global shift to Industry 5.0

Smart agriculture needs urgent data quality overhaul to harness AI’s potential

How travel and migration accelerate epidemic spread

AI cuts hours from viral testing, saving biopharma firms weeks of work annually

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025