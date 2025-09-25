Left Menu

GMCBL Introduces New Fare Structure for Sustainable Commuting

The Gurugram Metropolitan City Bus Limited has revised its fare structure to promote fairness and sustainability. Passengers will now pay Rs 10 for up to 6 km, Rs 20 for up to 13 km, and Rs 30 beyond. The change aims to make public transport more affordable and environmentally friendly.

Gurugram | Updated: 25-09-2025 22:09 IST
The Gurugram Metropolitan City Bus Limited has rolled out a revamped fare structure, effective September 24, across its routes to enhance the affordability and transparency of city transit services.

The tiered pricing charges Rs 10 for journeys up to 6 km, Rs 20 for distances between 6 km and 13 km, and a flat rate of Rs 30 for trips exceeding 13 km. This move is intended to balance commuter affordability with operational sustainability.

GMCBL, containing 150 eco-friendly buses, services key areas via 23 routes. As part of its continued expansion, the agency plans to integrate electric buses into its fleet, reinforcing its commitment to sustainable urban mobility. Commuters are encouraged to support eco-friendly travel options to ease urban congestion.

(With inputs from agencies.)

