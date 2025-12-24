Left Menu

India Electrifies Urban Transport: 10,900 Electric Buses Commissioned

State-owned CESL successfully concludes a mega tender for 10,900 electric buses under the PM E-Drive Scheme, witnessing strong participation from the industry. This marks a significant advance in India's electric mobility ecosystem with 16 bidders. Deployment aims to reduce emissions and support public transport in major cities.

New Delhi | Updated: 24-12-2025 22:18 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India's transition to clean public transport takes a monumental step as State-owned Convergence Energy Services Ltd (CESL) concludes its tendering process for 10,900 electric buses. This marks a landmark achievement in the government's PM E-Drive Scheme.

The tender attracted 16 bidders, signaling the increasing maturity and strong interest within India's electric mobility sector. A total of 14 technically qualified financial bids were opened, revealing lower-than-estimated costs that will be communicated to participating urban centers.

Cities like Bengaluru, Delhi, and Hyderabad will significantly benefit, receiving thousands of buses each. The deployment aims to cut carbon emissions, improve air quality, and bolster public transport reliability. CESL's approach underlines its pivotal role in facilitating India's clean transport initiatives.

