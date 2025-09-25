Left Menu

Kolkata Metro Boosts Connectivity for Durga Puja Revelers

The Metro Railway in Kolkata announced plans to operate 3021 special service trains from September 27 to October 2 during Durga Puja, improving upon last year's service by 651 additional trains. With greater connectivity across the city, the railway aims to accommodate over 90 lakh passengers, enhancing festive commuting experiences.

The Kolkata Metro is set to operate 3021 special service trains during the Durga Puja festival from September 27 to October 2, significantly enhancing connectivity across its four sections. This step marks an increase of 651 services compared to the previous year, Metro officials said.

For the first time, these services will be available in the Purple (Joka-Majerhat) and Yellow (Kavi Subhas-Beliaghata) lines, along with the Green Line segment from Esplanade to Salt Lake Sector V. Commuters can now access nearly all corners of the city, with a total passenger carrying capacity exceeding 90 lakh over the six days of celebrations.

Amidst the festive rush, the Metro is witnessing a surge in passenger count, with over 8 lakh commuters on 'Dwitiya.' Furthermore, an extended Smart Card validity from one year to ten years has led to increased sales, evidencing the system's growing popularity and efficiency.

(With inputs from agencies.)

