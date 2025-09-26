Left Menu

Turkish Airlines Soars with Massive Boeing Order

Turkish Airlines announced the purchase of 75 Boeing aircraft, including 50 firm and 25 option orders for B787-9 and B787-10 models. Additionally, they completed negotiations for 150 more aircraft, with 100 firm orders for the 737-8/10 MAX models, pending successful engine discussions with CFM International.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Istanbul | Updated: 26-09-2025 09:53 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 09:53 IST
Turkish Airlines Soars with Massive Boeing Order
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Turkey

Turkish Airlines made headlines on Friday with its decision to acquire 75 aircraft from Boeing. This substantial order includes 50 firm commitments and 25 options for B787-9 and B787-10 models, highlighting their expansive growth strategy.

Communicating via a statement to the Istanbul stock exchange, the airline also revealed the completion of a negotiation phase with Boeing. These talks culminated in an agreement for 150 additional aircraft, comprising 100 firm orders and 50 options for the 737-8/10 MAX models.

Notably, the execution of the orders for the 737-8/10 MAX models is contingent upon the successful conclusion of current negotiations with engine manufacturer CFM International, underscoring the complexity and strategic nature of such aviation deals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Political Tensions Rise: Congress Files Defamation Complaint Against CPI(M) Leader

Political Tensions Rise: Congress Files Defamation Complaint Against CPI(M) ...

 India
2
Congress Urges Immediate Action on Ladakh's Distress

Congress Urges Immediate Action on Ladakh's Distress

 India
3
Trump and Sharif Forge New Bond at White House Amid Diplomatic Talks

Trump and Sharif Forge New Bond at White House Amid Diplomatic Talks

 Global
4
Typhoon Ragasa's Aftermath: Taiwan's Struggle Against Muddy Devastation

Typhoon Ragasa's Aftermath: Taiwan's Struggle Against Muddy Devastation

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI, digital twins and blockchain drive global shift to Industry 5.0

Smart agriculture needs urgent data quality overhaul to harness AI’s potential

How travel and migration accelerate epidemic spread

AI cuts hours from viral testing, saving biopharma firms weeks of work annually

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025