Turkish Airlines Soars with Massive Boeing Order

Turkish Airlines made headlines on Friday with its decision to acquire 75 aircraft from Boeing. This substantial order includes 50 firm commitments and 25 options for B787-9 and B787-10 models, highlighting their expansive growth strategy.

Communicating via a statement to the Istanbul stock exchange, the airline also revealed the completion of a negotiation phase with Boeing. These talks culminated in an agreement for 150 additional aircraft, comprising 100 firm orders and 50 options for the 737-8/10 MAX models.

Notably, the execution of the orders for the 737-8/10 MAX models is contingent upon the successful conclusion of current negotiations with engine manufacturer CFM International, underscoring the complexity and strategic nature of such aviation deals.

(With inputs from agencies.)