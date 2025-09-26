Left Menu

CIL Announces Festive Rewards for Coal Workers Amid Economic Boost

Coal India Ltd (CIL) has announced a Rs 1.03 lakh performance-linked reward for its non-executive workers ahead of the festival season. This initiative, involving a financial commitment of over Rs 2,153.82 crore, aims to boost worker morale and productivity while recognizing their contributions to the coal industry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-09-2025 10:30 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 10:30 IST
CIL Announces Festive Rewards for Coal Workers Amid Economic Boost
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant boost to worker morale, Coal India Ltd (CIL) has announced a performance-linked reward of Rs 1.03 lakh for its non-executive employees just in time for the festive season. This initiative will impact around 2.48 lakh workers, representing a financial obligation of Rs 2,153.82 crore.

This reward initiative, structured to recognize the hard work of employees, underscores the commitment of CIL and the Ministry of Coal to worker welfare. The incentive is part of a broader strategy to enhance productivity and job satisfaction among non-executive workers.

The reward was finalized after a meeting of the standardization committee and highlights the vital role of non-executive employees in CIL's operations. The financial benefits are expected to be disbursed on a pro-rata basis, pegged to worker attendance, further motivating and rewarding diligent contributions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Empowering Bihar: Women to Receive Financial Boost Under New Scheme

Empowering Bihar: Women to Receive Financial Boost Under New Scheme

 India
2
US tariff on branded drugs: Not much impact on Indian exports, says Pharmexcil chief Joshi

US tariff on branded drugs: Not much impact on Indian exports, says Pharmexc...

 India
3
Supreme Court Upholds JSW Steel's Resolution Plan for Bhushan Power

Supreme Court Upholds JSW Steel's Resolution Plan for Bhushan Power

 India
4
Modinagar: NCR's Hidden Real Estate Gem

Modinagar: NCR's Hidden Real Estate Gem

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inheritance Taxes as Silver Spurs: How Wealth Levies Can Fuel Global Entrepreneurship

Asia’s Digital Divide: How Korea and Singapore Lead While Indonesia and Thailand Catch Up

AI in the Classroom: Opportunities and Risks for Students with Special Education Needs

Rigid jobs system keeps women and older workers out, OECD calls for urgent reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025