CIL Announces Festive Rewards for Coal Workers Amid Economic Boost
Coal India Ltd (CIL) has announced a Rs 1.03 lakh performance-linked reward for its non-executive workers ahead of the festival season. This initiative, involving a financial commitment of over Rs 2,153.82 crore, aims to boost worker morale and productivity while recognizing their contributions to the coal industry.
In a significant boost to worker morale, Coal India Ltd (CIL) has announced a performance-linked reward of Rs 1.03 lakh for its non-executive employees just in time for the festive season. This initiative will impact around 2.48 lakh workers, representing a financial obligation of Rs 2,153.82 crore.
This reward initiative, structured to recognize the hard work of employees, underscores the commitment of CIL and the Ministry of Coal to worker welfare. The incentive is part of a broader strategy to enhance productivity and job satisfaction among non-executive workers.
The reward was finalized after a meeting of the standardization committee and highlights the vital role of non-executive employees in CIL's operations. The financial benefits are expected to be disbursed on a pro-rata basis, pegged to worker attendance, further motivating and rewarding diligent contributions.
