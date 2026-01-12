Left Menu

Chancellor Merz's India Visit: A Tribute to Gandhi and the International Kite Festival

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz made his inaugural visit to India, paying tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at the Sabarmati Ashram alongside PM Narendra Modi. The leaders also joined the International Kite Festival in Ahmedabad, showcasing the cultural ties between India and Germany through shared tributes and celebrations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 12-01-2026 13:41 IST | Created: 12-01-2026 13:41 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In an inaugural visit to India, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi, highlighting the shared ideals that unite Germans and Indians. Accompanied by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Merz visited the historic Sabarmati Ashram, reflecting on Gandhi's enduring impact on freedom and dignity.

Merz and Modi took part in the International Kite Festival-2026 at the Sabarmati Riverfront, marking a cultural exchange that fostered camaraderie between the two nations. The event drew kite enthusiasts from around the world, celebrating the vibrant tradition associated with Uttarayan.

The Gujarat government anticipates a significant influx of tourists, with over 135 international kite flyers taking part in the event. As the festival continues, it is set to boost regional tourism and celebrate cultural landmarks like the Statue of Unity and Dholavira.

