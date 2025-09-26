Left Menu

Revolutionizing India's Logistics: The Race to 1 Billion Parcels

India's logistics sector braces for remarkable growth driven by e-commerce and hyperlocal demands, aiming for 1 billion parcels monthly by 2030. The industry witnesses intense competition among 3PL providers like Delhivery, Shadowfax, and Xpressbees, as they shift focus from sheer volume to profitability and efficiency.

Updated: 26-09-2025 11:38 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

India's logistics industry is undergoing a transformative period, aiming for significant growth with projections of 1 billion parcels monthly by 2030, fueled by increased e-commerce and hyperlocal demands. The sector sees a robust competition among third-party logistics providers (3PLs), eager to seize leadership in the evolving marketplace.

Delhivery leads the charge in the logistics race, having strengthened its position with Ecom Express's acquisition, handling half of traditional e-commerce shipments. Shadowfax has also emerged as a competitive force, claiming the second-largest market share, while Xpressbees narrows its operations to enhance profitability.

Logistics companies now prioritize sustainable growth over volume alone. The sector's move towards efficient networks, technological advances, and stabilizing yields offers expansion opportunities for mid-sized firms despite the dominant players' consolidation, further enticing enterprise clients.

(With inputs from agencies.)

