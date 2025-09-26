Left Menu

Tragic Truck Accident Sparks Outrage and Protests

A speeding dumper truck killed two pedestrians and injured another in Kunda village, causing a fire after hitting a transformer. The incident led to protests on the Jaipur-Delhi highway, demanding speed restrictions on heavy vehicles. Police intervened to lift the blockade.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 26-09-2025 13:56 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 13:56 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic accident near Kunda village, a speeding dumper truck claimed the lives of two pedestrians and left another seriously injured. The incident unfolded when the truck, carrying stones, ran over the victims and caught fire after ramming into a transformer.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Karan Sharma identified the deceased as Shankarlal Saini and Omprakash Saini, with Sohanlal suffering multiple fractures and undergoing treatment. The victims were residents of Shiv Kunda Talai and were near their homes when the accident occurred.

Following the tragedy, enraged locals staged a protest on the Jaipur-Delhi highway, demanding stricter speed regulations for heavy vehicles. The blockade was eventually lifted after police intervention.

(With inputs from agencies.)

