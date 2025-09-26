Man Rescued After Fall Disrupts Metro Services

Metro Railway services faced a 50-minute disruption on Friday when a man fell onto the tracks at Jatin Das Park station.

The incident occurred on the 'blue line' of the Sahid Khudiram-Dakshineshwar section approximately at 1 pm. In response, power was cut to the third rail in that area, and limited services were offered to mitigate commuter inconvenience.

By 1:50 pm, normal services along the Dakshineshwar-Sahid Khudiram corridor were reinstated. The man was rescued and taken to the hospital, according to police sources.