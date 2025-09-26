Man Rescued After Fall Disrupts Metro Services
Metro Railway services were disrupted for 50 minutes on Friday due to a man falling on the tracks at Jatin Das Park station. The incident, affecting the ‘blue line,’ caused power to the third rail to be switched off. Services resumed after the man was rescued.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 26-09-2025 15:12 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 15:12 IST
- Country:
- India
Metro Railway services faced a 50-minute disruption on Friday when a man fell onto the tracks at Jatin Das Park station.
The incident occurred on the 'blue line' of the Sahid Khudiram-Dakshineshwar section approximately at 1 pm. In response, power was cut to the third rail in that area, and limited services were offered to mitigate commuter inconvenience.
By 1:50 pm, normal services along the Dakshineshwar-Sahid Khudiram corridor were reinstated. The man was rescued and taken to the hospital, according to police sources.
