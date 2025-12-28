Left Menu

Technical Snag Halts Metro Blue Line

A technical issue halted services on Metro Railway's Blue Line for 90 minutes. A train's emergency brake was engaged before Mahanayak Uttam Kumar station, necessitating passenger evacuation. Normal operations resumed after crews addressed the problem.

Updated: 28-12-2025 13:35 IST | Created: 28-12-2025 13:35 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Services on Metro Railway's Blue Line were interrupted for about an hour and a half due to a technical issue, according to officials. The disruption occurred between the Dakshineswar and Maidan stations on Sunday.

According to a Metro spokesperson, a train motorman was forced to apply the emergency brake just before reaching the Mahanayak Uttam Kumar station. Authorities are investigating the reason for the abrupt brake application.

Following the incident, truncated services were provided between Maidan and Dakshineswar stations from 11:30 am until 1 pm. Passenger evacuation was safely completed at Tollygunje, after which normal Blue Line operations resumed at 1 pm.

(With inputs from agencies.)

