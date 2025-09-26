Jindal Steel & Power Commissions India's Largest Single-Location Steel Facility

In a landmark achievement for India's steel industry, Jindal Steel & Power Limited has commenced operations of a 5 MTPA blast furnace at Angul, Odisha. This milestone was reached with the commissioning of the Bhagavati Subhadrika Blast Furnace - II, securing Angul's status as the largest single-location steel facility in the nation.

The new blast furnace, with an impressive useful volume of 5,499 cubic meters, stands among the largest and most technologically advanced worldwide. Jindal Steel is leveraging cutting-edge automation, robust safety protocols, and sustainable practices to set a new industry standard. Chairman Naveen Jindal expressed pride in this accomplishment, highlighting its role in doubling Angul's capacity and strengthening India's global competitiveness while supporting the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative.

As Angul becomes the focal point for Jindal Steel's future expansions, the company plans to develop a dedicated port at Paradeep, construct a slurry pipeline and coal pipe conveyor for supply chain optimization, and establish new power and coke oven facilities. This strategic expansion solidifies Angul as the cornerstone of Jindal Steel's global growth strategy.

(With inputs from agencies.)