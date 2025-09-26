Saya Group Launches Grand Umbrella Campaign to Tap into Festive Market

Saya Group, a prominent player in North India's real estate sector, has unveiled its Grand Umbrella Campaign for the festive season, setting a target of INR 80 crore in sales. The campaign combines luxury residential options with high-street commercial spaces to cater to aspirational homebuyers and discerning investors.

Leading the charge are Saya Gold Avenue in Indirapuram and marquee commercial projects like Saya SouthX and Saya Piazza. Exclusive offers include ready-to-move homes, Croma vouchers, flexible payment plans, and festive discounts. Indirapuram's surging market values further bolster the campaign's appeal as a key investment locale.

Mr. Vikas Bhasin, Managing Director of Saya Group, emphasized the campaign's role in redefining real estate engagement with homebuyers and investors. With over 25 years of industry experience, Saya Group remains committed to excellence and innovation in real estate, anticipating a strong foundation for future growth through this initiative.

(With inputs from agencies.)