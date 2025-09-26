West The Sale 2025: A Shopper's Paradise with Unbeatable Deals
From October 1st-5th, West The Sale 2025 will transform IMM and Westgate into bustling shopping hubs. Shoppers can enjoy discounts of up to 90% across various brands, with exclusive eVouchers available on the CapitaStar App. This year's event also celebrates IMM's renovation, enriching its shopping environment and offerings.
The much-anticipated West The Sale 2025 kicks off from October 1st-5th, turning IMM and Westgate into a retail spectacle with incredible discounts reaching up to 90% across numerous brands, from fashion to home essentials.
Shoppers can enhance their experience by accessing exclusive eVouchers via the CapitaStar App, enabling them to save even more at a variety of stores. These deals coincide with IMM's recent $48 million renovation, which reinvigorated the mall with an expanded selection of over 100 outlet concepts.
Beyond shopping, the sale event also marks IMM's evolution into Singapore's premier outlet destination, reflecting an upgraded shopping environment and enhanced amenities to make visits more enjoyable. With offerings from international brands like Michael Kors, Coach, and Hugo Boss, it's a retail event not to be missed.
(With inputs from agencies.)
