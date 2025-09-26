Left Menu

Revolutionizing Logistics: Real-Time Tracking on High Seas

The upgraded logistics data bank system offers real-time tracking of export containers and truck movements, enhancing logistics efficiency and reducing costs. Developed by NICDC, the system provides comprehensive multi-modal shipment visibility and facilitates better coordination, thus improving supply chain management and competitiveness for Indian industry and government.

Revolutionizing Logistics: Real-Time Tracking on High Seas
In a major development for India's logistics sector, the National Industrial Corridor Development Corporation (NICDC) announced enhancements to the logistics data bank system. This upgraded system will allow real-time tracking of export containers on the high seas and domestic truck movements, according to CEO Rajat Kumar Saini.

The advancements are expected to significantly improve logistics efficiency, reduce costs, and enhance compliance monitoring, Saini told reporters. Moreover, the system's comprehensive real-time tracking capabilities will provide visibility across road, rail, and sea transport modes, facilitating better planning and decision-making for industry stakeholders and policymakers.

With the launch of a live container heatmap and multi-modal shipment visibility, exporters can now track their containers' journey more comprehensively even after they leave Indian ports. This initiative will strengthen India's global market credibility and bolster the country's manufacturing competitiveness, Saini added.

(With inputs from agencies.)

