IT Stocks Reeling Amid Visa Fee Concerns and Weak Accenture Guidance

IT stocks saw significant declines on Friday as concerns over H-1B visa fees and weak guidance from Accenture overshadowed investor sentiment. The BSE IT index fell by 2.41%, a direct consequence of the unease surrounding the tech sector.

Several major companies were hit hard, with Intellect Design Arena, Oracle Financial Services Software, and Zensar Technologies among those recording notable losses. The valuation of TCS, Infosys, Wipro, HCL Tech, and Tech Mahindra saw a significant erosion, collectively losing Rs 1,90,985.94 crore.

The drop in IT stocks follows the announcement of a steep one-time fee on H-1B visas, affecting predominantly Indian tech professionals. Compounding the impact was a steep 100% tariff on imports of pharmaceuticals announced by the US, deteriorating investor confidence further.

