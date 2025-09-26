Left Menu

IT Stocks Reeling Amid Visa Fee Concerns and Weak Accenture Guidance

IT stocks faced heavy selling due to concerns over H-1B visa fees and Accenture's weak guidance. Major IT firms like Infosys, Wipro, and TCS saw significant valuation declines. The BSE IT index fell sharply, affected by policy changes and market volatility. Accenture’s workforce in India and the USD 100k H-1B visa fee also weighed heavily.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-09-2025 18:24 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 18:24 IST
IT Stocks Reeling Amid Visa Fee Concerns and Weak Accenture Guidance
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

IT stocks saw significant declines on Friday as concerns over H-1B visa fees and weak guidance from Accenture overshadowed investor sentiment. The BSE IT index fell by 2.41%, a direct consequence of the unease surrounding the tech sector.

Several major companies were hit hard, with Intellect Design Arena, Oracle Financial Services Software, and Zensar Technologies among those recording notable losses. The valuation of TCS, Infosys, Wipro, HCL Tech, and Tech Mahindra saw a significant erosion, collectively losing Rs 1,90,985.94 crore.

The drop in IT stocks follows the announcement of a steep one-time fee on H-1B visas, affecting predominantly Indian tech professionals. Compounding the impact was a steep 100% tariff on imports of pharmaceuticals announced by the US, deteriorating investor confidence further.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India's Young Shooting Star Takes Gold at ISSF Junior World Cup

India's Young Shooting Star Takes Gold at ISSF Junior World Cup

 India
2
Netanyahu’s Defiant Address at UN Amidst Global Scrutiny

Netanyahu’s Defiant Address at UN Amidst Global Scrutiny

 Global
3
Storm Bualoi's Aftermath: Philippines' Resilience Tested Again

Storm Bualoi's Aftermath: Philippines' Resilience Tested Again

 Global
4
L&T to Complete Hyderabad Metro Stake Divestment by Fiscal Year-end

L&T to Complete Hyderabad Metro Stake Divestment by Fiscal Year-end

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inheritance Taxes as Silver Spurs: How Wealth Levies Can Fuel Global Entrepreneurship

Asia’s Digital Divide: How Korea and Singapore Lead While Indonesia and Thailand Catch Up

AI in the Classroom: Opportunities and Risks for Students with Special Education Needs

Rigid jobs system keeps women and older workers out, OECD calls for urgent reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025