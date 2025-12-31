Wall Street's Roller-Coaster Year Ends on a High Note Amid AI Euphoria

As the trading floor gears up for the final bell in 2025, Wall Street is set for a robust conclusion to a year brimming with highs and lows, primarily powered by the fervor for artificial intelligence and shadowed by tariff uncertainties under President Donald Trump.

The steadfast performances of the S&P 500 and the Dow throughout the year highlight a period of record achievements, notably with Nvidia reaching a historical market capitalization milestone and Alphabet catapulting forward with its best performance since 2009, driven by strategic AI investments and favorable rulings.

Analysts are closely watching how Trump's legislative moves, like the recent economic bill, may fuel potential growth across sectors in 2026, also considering the Federal Reserve's rate decisions as indicators of future market directions.