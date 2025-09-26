Centrum Air Expands Horizons with Direct Tashkent-Delhi Flights
Centrum Air, a private airline based in Uzbekistan, has launched a new twice-a-week direct flight service between Tashkent and Delhi, starting October 3. This strengthens connectivity between Uzbekistan and India, with affordable fares and onward connections to major global destinations, enhancing Tashkent's status as a regional hub.
Uzbekistan's private carrier, Centrum Air, announced on Friday the inauguration of a direct flight service from Tashkent to Delhi, operating twice weekly.
Slated to begin on October 3, this new route will operate on Tuesdays and Fridays, broadening air connectivity between Uzbekistan and India.
The service promises affordable fares and convenient itineraries, positioning Tashkent as a central hub for further connections to key cities such as Almaty, Istanbul, and Dubai.
