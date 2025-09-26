Centrum Air Expands Horizons with Direct Tashkent-Delhi Flights

Uzbekistan's private carrier, Centrum Air, announced on Friday the inauguration of a direct flight service from Tashkent to Delhi, operating twice weekly.

Slated to begin on October 3, this new route will operate on Tuesdays and Fridays, broadening air connectivity between Uzbekistan and India.

The service promises affordable fares and convenient itineraries, positioning Tashkent as a central hub for further connections to key cities such as Almaty, Istanbul, and Dubai.