Revolutionizing Rail Safety: Drone Tech Enhances OHE Monitoring

The National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) has made a significant leap in rail safety by introducing drone-based monitoring for overhead equipment (OHE) on the Delhi–Ghaziabad–Meerut Namo Bharat corridor. This initiative aims to enhance safety protocols and improve the efficiency of maintenance practices along the route.

The new inspection strategy is being executed by DB RRTS Operations India Pvt. Ltd., as confirmed in a statement. Equipped with high-resolution cameras, thermal sensors, and analytics tools, the drones are engineered to identify issues such as loose fittings, insulation anomalies, and hotspots in overhead lines, thereby enabling early detection of potential faults and lessening reliance on manual inspections.

Previously, the OHE inspections demanded extensive manpower and could result in temporary service disruptions. The transition to drone-enabled monitoring is expected to make maintenance activities more predictive, data-driven, and efficient, ensuring uninterrupted travel for commuters. The Namo Bharat corridor, poised as India's fastest regional rail system, also boasts the adoption of ETCS Hybrid Level 3 signalling over an LTE backbone, highlighting its technological advancements.

