Maharashtra Opens Doors with 98-Year Lease, Banks Partner for API Security, and Esteemed Award for Somaiya

Minister Pratap Sarnaik announced that Maharashtra will release tenders for a 98-year lease of state transport bus depot plots. These plots are located at strategic locations across Maharashtra, including Kurla and Borivali.

In a move to enhance its digital framework, Unity Small Finance Bank has collaborated with IBM. This partnership aims to centralize and secure the bank's application programming interface ecosystem, utilizing IBM Cloud Pak for Integration and IBM Consulting's application management expertise.

Samir Shantilal Somaiya, Chancellor of Somaiya Vidyavihar University, has been honored with the 'Order of Dostyk (Friendship), 2nd Degree' by Kazakhstan's President, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. He is the first Indian to be recognized with this accolade for his efforts in community empowerment.

(With inputs from agencies.)