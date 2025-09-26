Left Menu

VIP Industries: Major Stake Shakeup as Promoters Divest Shares

VIP Industries sees a shift in ownership as two promoter entities sell a 6.22% stake for Rs 343 crore. The shares were bought by Multiples Equity and Samvibhag Securities. This divestment decreased promoter holdings to 45.51% from 51.73%, with shares falling 4.01% on the BSE.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-09-2025 21:38 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 21:38 IST
VIP Industries: Major Stake Shakeup as Promoters Divest Shares
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move on Friday, two promoter group entities of VIP Industries offloaded a 6.22 percent stake in the luggage and travel accessories firm for Rs 343 crore through open market transactions, according to BSE bulk deal data.

Entities Kiddy Plast Ltd and Piramal Vibhuti Investments sold 88.40 lakh shares, resulting in promoter group holdings dropping to 45.51 percent from the previous 51.73 percent. The stake was sold within the price range of Rs 388-388.25 per share.

This transaction follows approval from the Competition Commission of India for Multiples Equity, which, along with affiliates and Samvibhag Securities, purchased a 5.8 percent stake in VIP Industries. Shares of the company closed 4.01 percent lower at Rs 409 on the BSE.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India Shines with Stellar Batting in Asia Cup Super 4s

India Shines with Stellar Batting in Asia Cup Super 4s

 United Arab Emirates
2
Controversy Erupts Over Minister's Remarks on Rahul Gandhi

Controversy Erupts Over Minister's Remarks on Rahul Gandhi

 India
3
Trump's Warm Welcome at Ryder Cup Amidst Golf Rivalry and Rising Security Concerns

Trump's Warm Welcome at Ryder Cup Amidst Golf Rivalry and Rising Security Co...

 Global
4
Jammu and Kashmir Launches Web Portal for Soldier Welfare

Jammu and Kashmir Launches Web Portal for Soldier Welfare

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inheritance Taxes as Silver Spurs: How Wealth Levies Can Fuel Global Entrepreneurship

Asia’s Digital Divide: How Korea and Singapore Lead While Indonesia and Thailand Catch Up

AI in the Classroom: Opportunities and Risks for Students with Special Education Needs

Rigid jobs system keeps women and older workers out, OECD calls for urgent reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025