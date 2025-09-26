Left Menu

Tata Motors' Strategic Realignment: Meet the Leaders Steering the Way

Tata Motors announced a leadership reshuffle as part of its demerger strategy, with Girish Wagh and Shailesh Chandra overseeing commercial and passenger vehicle units. The reorganization aims to streamline operations by creating distinct entities for these business segments, while addressing ongoing investments in electric and luxury vehicles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-09-2025 21:50 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 21:50 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Tata Motors, a leading automobile manufacturer, has unveiled a new leadership lineup in light of its strategic demerger plan. Girish Wagh and Shailesh Chandra have been assigned to spearhead the commercial and passenger vehicle divisions respectively, a move aiming to streamline Tata's operational model.

The demerger creates two separate entities: one focusing on commercial vehicles and the other on passenger models, including electric vehicles and luxury cars like Jaguar Land Rover. Wagh will take on the helm at TML Commercial Vehicles Ltd., while Chandra will lead the passenger vehicle entity with a commitment to advance Tata's electric mobility.

Additionally, appointments include PB Balaji as a director for both divisions and Sudha Krishnan as an independent director. The strategic shifts are supported by existing directors Hanne Sorensen, Kosaraju Veerayya Chowdary, and Guenter Karl Butschek, who will continue their roles through this transition.

