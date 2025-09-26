Odisha Chief Minister Announces Dearness Allowance Hike

On Friday, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi disclosed a 2% increment in the Dearness Allowance (DA) for employees of state-run Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs), as noted in an official statement.

With this adjustment, the DA rises from 53% to 55%, aiming to support employees amidst escalating living costs.

The revised allowance will be retroactively implemented from January 1, 2025, according to a release from the Chief Minister's Office.