Odisha Chief Minister Announces Dearness Allowance Hike
Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi announced a 2% increase in Dearness Allowance for state-run PSUs. This raise, effective retroactively from January 1, 2025, takes the DA from 53% to 55% to support employees amidst rising costs.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 26-09-2025 22:05 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 22:05 IST
- Country:
- India
On Friday, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi disclosed a 2% increment in the Dearness Allowance (DA) for employees of state-run Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs), as noted in an official statement.
With this adjustment, the DA rises from 53% to 55%, aiming to support employees amidst escalating living costs.
The revised allowance will be retroactively implemented from January 1, 2025, according to a release from the Chief Minister's Office.
