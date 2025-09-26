Left Menu

Odisha Chief Minister Announces Dearness Allowance Hike

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi announced a 2% increase in Dearness Allowance for state-run PSUs. This raise, effective retroactively from January 1, 2025, takes the DA from 53% to 55% to support employees amidst rising costs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 26-09-2025 22:05 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 22:05 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On Friday, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi disclosed a 2% increment in the Dearness Allowance (DA) for employees of state-run Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs), as noted in an official statement.

With this adjustment, the DA rises from 53% to 55%, aiming to support employees amidst escalating living costs.

The revised allowance will be retroactively implemented from January 1, 2025, according to a release from the Chief Minister's Office.

