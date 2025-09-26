Tightened Regulations on Immigrant CDL Holders Following Fatal Crashes
The U.S. Transportation Department is implementing stricter regulations on commercial driver's licenses (CDLs) for immigrants after several fatal accidents involving unauthorized drivers. New rules limit CDLs to specific visa holders, requiring states to verify immigration status. States not complying risk losing federal funding, while enforcement provokes mixed responses.
The U.S. Transportation Department has announced immediate tightening of regulations concerning the issuance of commercial drivers' licenses (CDLs) to immigrants, following three tragic crashes attributed to unqualified foreign-born drivers. These new rules will restrict eligibility to three distinct classes of visa holders. Additionally, every state must now verify applicants' immigration status through a federal database. Licenses will be valid for a maximum of one year, contingent on visa validity.
The audit of CDL issuance was instigated by a fatal U-turn accident in Florida, resulting in two deaths; the driver involved was reportedly in the United States illegally. Secretary Sean Duffy pinpointed similar driver-related crashes in Texas and Alabama. In a significant move, Duffy has threatened California with the revocation of USD 160 million in federal aid, citing faulty issuance of licenses. With audit findings showing multiple states not adhering to guidelines, and California's alleged oversight in checking expired work permits, the state is pressured to adjust its practices or face monetary consequences.
Critics, including California's spokespeople, have dismissed Duffy's stance as politically motivated. Meanwhile, both the American Trucking Association and the Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association have welcomed the tightened regulations, affirming their necessity for maintaining road safety. The recent actions significantly impact the approximately 200,000 noncitizen CDL holders nationwide, though only a fraction of them will qualify under the new standards.
(With inputs from agencies.)
