Tragic Road Accidents in Karnataka and Tamil Nadu Claim Lives

In a devastating occurrence, road accidents in Karnataka's Chitradurga and Tamil Nadu's Cuddalore have claimed numerous lives. President Droupadi Murmu, Vice President C P Radhakrishnan, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi have expressed their condolences and wished for the swift recovery of those injured in the incidents.

The tragedy in Karnataka unfolded early Thursday when a sleeper bus carrying 30 passengers caught fire after being hit by a speeding truck. Tragically, at least five individuals were killed in the blaze, with most passengers suffering severe burns, according to police reports.

In Tamil Nadu, a separate accident on Wednesday near Cuddalore resulted in nine fatalities when a government bus swerved into oncoming traffic, colliding with two other vehicles. Prime Minister Modi has announced an ex gratia payment of Rs 2 lakh for the deceased's families and Rs 50,000 for the injured.