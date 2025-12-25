Tragic Road Accidents in Karnataka and Tamil Nadu Claim Lives
A series of tragic road accidents in Karnataka and Tamil Nadu resulted in multiple fatalities. Leaders including President Murmu, Vice President Radhakrishnan, and Prime Minister Modi have extended condolences. In Karnataka, a bus fire resulted in five deaths, while Tamil Nadu witnessed nine fatalities due to a government bus collision.
In a devastating occurrence, road accidents in Karnataka's Chitradurga and Tamil Nadu's Cuddalore have claimed numerous lives. President Droupadi Murmu, Vice President C P Radhakrishnan, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi have expressed their condolences and wished for the swift recovery of those injured in the incidents.
The tragedy in Karnataka unfolded early Thursday when a sleeper bus carrying 30 passengers caught fire after being hit by a speeding truck. Tragically, at least five individuals were killed in the blaze, with most passengers suffering severe burns, according to police reports.
In Tamil Nadu, a separate accident on Wednesday near Cuddalore resulted in nine fatalities when a government bus swerved into oncoming traffic, colliding with two other vehicles. Prime Minister Modi has announced an ex gratia payment of Rs 2 lakh for the deceased's families and Rs 50,000 for the injured.
