Relaxing Bliss: Redefining Luxury Wellness Across India

Relaxing Bliss, originally Sawadika Spa, has transformed luxury wellness in Delhi NCR since 2010 under Nishant Prakash's guidance. With eight branches, it blends traditional and modern healing. It's also prominent in luxury weddings, expanding into mobile spa services for events, ensuring holistic rejuvenation for every occasion.

Updated: 27-09-2025 11:19 IST | Created: 27-09-2025 11:19 IST
Relaxing Bliss: Redefining Luxury Wellness Across India
Relaxing Bliss: Bringing Wellness to Weddings, Events, and Your Doorstep. Image Credit: ANI
Relaxing Bliss, previously known as Sawadika Spa, has been a trailblazer in the luxury wellness sector in Delhi NCR for over 13 years. Founded in 2010 by veteran entrepreneur Nishant Prakash, the brand now operates eight thriving centers offering a fusion of traditional and contemporary therapies that promise holistic rejuvenation.

The spa boasts a team of proficient therapists skilled in alleviating stiffness, pain, and fatigue, ensuring each session is tailored for optimal relaxation. High-quality oils and fresh linens enhance the premium experience. Verified reviews on platforms like Google and Justdial confirm the brand's consistently excellent service.

Relaxing Bliss extends its luxury wellness to weddings, having served over 900 events across 40+ cities, including high-profile venues. The brand offers a rejuvenating touch through massages during key ceremonial moments, adhering to elite hospitality standards.

With the rise of demand for portable relaxation services, the spa introduced mobile sessions perfect for corporate and social events. These sessions also feature prominently in personal celebrations, making relaxation accessible anywhere.

As the brand prepares to expand nationwide, Relaxing Bliss continues its mission to harmonize the body, mind, and spirit, ensuring each client experiences unparalleled luxury wellness whether at their spa, during events, or conveniently at home.

