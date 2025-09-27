Left Menu

H1B Visa Fee Hikes Reshape Aspirations and Hiring Practices

Recent changes in H1B visa fee structures are reshaping the aspirations of Indian professionals and complicating hiring practices for companies. Originally costing a few hundred dollars, fees now reach several thousand. Sidd Ahmed of VDart Group highlights the impact on US-bound talent and the evolving opportunities within India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-09-2025 11:23 IST | Created: 27-09-2025 11:23 IST
H1B Visa Fee Hikes Reshape Aspirations and Hiring Practices
Sidd Ahmed, CEO and Founder of VDart Group (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In the wake of recent changes to the H1B visa fee structure, Sidd Ahmed, CEO and Founder of VDart Group, discusses the broad implications on company hiring strategies and the career aspirations of Indian professionals. Ahmed emphasized that rising fees are pushing more talent towards opportunities in India's growing business landscape, especially with the influx of Global Capability Centers (GCCs).

Ahmed recollects the evolution of the H1B program, which initially attracted junior-level talent from India to the United States in the 1990s. Back then, the costs were approximately USD 110, contrasting with today's substantial fees reaching USD 5,000 to USD 7,500. This incremental rise has strained mid-level employment in the US by creating economic incentives favoring junior-level hires from abroad.

Further complicating the scenario, the Trump administration introduced a steep USD 100,000 annual charge for H-1B visas. This change is anticipated to heavily impact the hiring practices of American companies reliant on Indian IT professionals, who form the majority of H1B beneficiaries. The decision underscores an ongoing recalibration of the visa system amidst shifting economic and political priorities.

TRENDING

1
PM inaugurates BSNL’s ‘Swadeshi’ 4G network from Odisha's Jharsuguda.

PM inaugurates BSNL’s ‘Swadeshi’ 4G network from Odisha's Jharsuguda.

 India
2
Singapore's Pharmaceutical Industry Eyes Tariff Exemptions for U.S. Expansion

Singapore's Pharmaceutical Industry Eyes Tariff Exemptions for U.S. Expansio...

 Global
3
Border Security Force Facilitates Repatriation of Pakistani National

Border Security Force Facilitates Repatriation of Pakistani National

 India
4
Elitecon International's Strategic Leap in FMCG with Major Acquisitions

Elitecon International's Strategic Leap in FMCG with Major Acquisitions

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s carbon footprint threatens climate goals, researchers propose new sustainability tax

Vaccine hesitancy crisis: Gender roles expose hidden barriers to immunization in Ethiopia

New AI risk framework puts a price tag on algorithmic failures and bias

Healthcare professionals embrace AI when benefits are clear and training is strong

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025