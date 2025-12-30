Left Menu

Empowering India's Future: Vice President Calls Youth to Action at Mar Ivanios College

Vice President C P Radhakrishnan addressed the youth at Mar Ivanios College, emphasizing the importance of constitutional duties, education, and responsible citizenship. He called for embracing technology and fostering innovation to achieve a self-reliant India, highlighting Kerala's role in educational empowerment and the transformative power of learning.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 30-12-2025 20:31 IST | Created: 30-12-2025 20:31 IST
Vice President C P Radhakrishnan urged India's youth to prioritize constitutional duties, education, and national unity during a speech at Mar Ivanios College's Platinum Jubilee Celebrations. He emphasized the importance of choosing service over self and pursuing excellence to shape a progressive 'Viksit Bharat'.

Highlighting the pivotal role of education, Radhakrishnan advocated for transforming educational campuses into innovation hubs aligned with the National Education Policy 2020. He stressed the need for ethical technology use and developing indigenous solutions, urging students to create employment through entrepreneurship.

Radhakrishnan praised Kerala's educational achievements and Mar Ivanios College's value-based education system. He noted the institution's role in empowering youth and promoting social harmony, calling on the young generation to dream boldly and lead selflessly in India's journey towards self-reliance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

