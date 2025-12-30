Justice Sought for Anjel Chakma: A Call Against Hate
The National Students' Union of India led a candle march for Anjel Chakma, a student allegedly assaulted and killed amid racial outrage. They accused the BJP-RSS of fostering hate and urged immediate action. Chakma's case highlights growing concerns over racial discrimination and delayed justice.
The National Students' Union of India (NSUI) organized a candlelight protest at Jantar Mantar, demanding justice for Anjel Chakma, a student from the Northeast allegedly murdered after racial abuse. They accuse the BJP-RSS of fostering an atmosphere of hate contributing to his death.
NSUI national president Varun Choudhary, leading the protest, criticized the BJP-led Uttarakhand government for delayed action, allowing the accused to remain free before registering a First Information Report (FIR). He asserted that Chakma's death was a result of hate and government inaction.
Indian Youth Congress president Uday Bhanu Chib echoed these concerns, demanding swift arrests and investigation. Anjel Chakma's case underscores issues of racial discrimination and calls for stronger measures against hate crimes.
(With inputs from agencies.)
