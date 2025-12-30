Left Menu

Justice Sought for Anjel Chakma: A Call Against Hate

The National Students' Union of India led a candle march for Anjel Chakma, a student allegedly assaulted and killed amid racial outrage. They accused the BJP-RSS of fostering hate and urged immediate action. Chakma's case highlights growing concerns over racial discrimination and delayed justice.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-12-2025 20:34 IST | Created: 30-12-2025 20:34 IST
Justice Sought for Anjel Chakma: A Call Against Hate
  • Country:
  • India

The National Students' Union of India (NSUI) organized a candlelight protest at Jantar Mantar, demanding justice for Anjel Chakma, a student from the Northeast allegedly murdered after racial abuse. They accuse the BJP-RSS of fostering an atmosphere of hate contributing to his death.

NSUI national president Varun Choudhary, leading the protest, criticized the BJP-led Uttarakhand government for delayed action, allowing the accused to remain free before registering a First Information Report (FIR). He asserted that Chakma's death was a result of hate and government inaction.

Indian Youth Congress president Uday Bhanu Chib echoed these concerns, demanding swift arrests and investigation. Anjel Chakma's case underscores issues of racial discrimination and calls for stronger measures against hate crimes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Jaipur school suicide: CBSE cancels affiliation of Neerja Modi School over lapses, violation of norms.

Jaipur school suicide: CBSE cancels affiliation of Neerja Modi School over l...

 India
2
Teenager Tragically Shot in School Playground Dispute

Teenager Tragically Shot in School Playground Dispute

 India
3
Manipur Government Progresses with Resettlement Amidst Ethnic Violence

Manipur Government Progresses with Resettlement Amidst Ethnic Violence

 India
4
Jaipur school suicide: CBSE says school is liable for severest of penalty for gross violation of student safety norms.

Jaipur school suicide: CBSE says school is liable for severest of penalty fo...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI proves its value in turning sustainability goals into practice

The silent takeover: How algorithms are governing childhood

Drone swarms with AI vision redefine search and rescue in crisis zones

Digital–real integration boosts inovation and industrial upgrading

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025