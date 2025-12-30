46-Year-Old Case Closed: Justice Delivered to Shameema Begum

The High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh has officially closed proceedings on a case that has been ongoing for nearly half a century. The verdict was in favor of 70-year-old Shameema Begum, who was initially convicted of culpable homicide related to an incident in 1979. She had been accused of causing injuries that resulted in the death of her husband's grandmother during a domestic altercation.

Justice Sanjay Parihar, who presided over the case, took into account the extensive procedural delays, as the trial stretched for 30 years before Begum was sentenced to five years in prison in 2009. Despite her conviction, Begum appealed the decision, seeking a reduced sentence due to the prolonged nature of the proceedings and her age-related health issues.

In delivering the ruling, Justice Parihar highlighted that the intention behind sentencing is a blend of deterrence, rehabilitation, and incapacitation. By focusing on reform, he suggested that the legal system must balance its approach to justice, acknowledging the drawn-out nature of criminal cases and the need for timely resolution.

(With inputs from agencies.)