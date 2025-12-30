IndiGo Flight Disruptions: Minister Analyzes Probe Report

Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu disclosed that his ministry is reviewing a critical report on the massive disruptions faced by IndiGo earlier this month.

In an address, Naidu stated the ministry is incorporating insights from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) following the submission of the investigation report led by DGCA's Joint Director General Sanjay K Bramhane.

The report arose after IndiGo's sudden cancellation of over 1,600 flights due to inadequate adherence to revised pilot rest norms. DGCA ordered IndiGo to trim its winter schedule by 10% and demanded explanations from CEO Pieter Elbers and COO Isidre Porqueras.