Cupid Limited Sets New Heights: Unveils FY26 Roadmap at 32nd Annual Meeting

In a significant address at the 32nd Annual General Meeting, Cupid Limited's Chairman and Managing Director, Mr. Aditya Kumar Halwasiya, shared an optimistic outlook for the company's future, bolstered by a strong performance in FY25. The Chairman emphasized the role of new product launches and a reinforced FMCG sector as foundational factors for the record-breaking potential of Q2 FY26.

Highlighting Cupid's expansive FY25 achievements, Mr. Halwasiya noted the company's impressive ₹203.18 crore total income and over ₹40 crore net profit, setting a robust precedent for future endeavors. Strategic initiatives for FY26 include expanding retail footprint across India, commissioning a new manufacturing plant, and advancing global diagnostic exports.

Cupid's transition from a contraceptive firm to a comprehensive consumer wellness entity signals an era of sustainable growth. With a strong pipeline of orders and ongoing global expansion, Cupid is on track to solidify its presence as a health-tech leader, indicative of its resilient business model and disciplined strategic execution.