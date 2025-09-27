Left Menu

Modi Launches Massive Development Projects in Odisha

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched over Rs 60,000 crore worth of projects in various sectors including telecom, railways, and education in Odisha. This includes expanding eight IITs to accommodate 10,000 students, commissioning 97,500 4G towers, and inaugurating a flyover in Sambalpur City.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jharsuguda | Updated: 27-09-2025 12:05 IST | Created: 27-09-2025 12:05 IST
Modi Launches Massive Development Projects in Odisha
Modi
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated a series of development initiatives totaling over Rs 60,000 crore across telecom, railways, and higher education during his visit to Odisha's Jharsuguda. Notably, the expansion of eight IITs will accommodate an additional 10,000 students over the next four years.

In a significant boost to connectivity, Modi commissioned 97,500 4G telecom towers, utilizing BSNL's indigenous technology. This is expected to substantially enhance telecom infrastructure across the country.

The Prime Minister also inaugurated a 5 km flyover in Sambalpur City, constructed at a cost of Rs 273 crore. This visit marks Modi's sixth to the state since the BJP's rise to power there in June 2024.

TRENDING

1
Naresh Mhaske Pushes for Inclusive Civic Amenities in CIDCO Colonies

Naresh Mhaske Pushes for Inclusive Civic Amenities in CIDCO Colonies

 India
2
India's First Bullet Train Track Turnout Inauguration Steams Ahead in Surat

India's First Bullet Train Track Turnout Inauguration Steams Ahead in Surat

 India
3
Naidu's Vision: From 'Swadeshi 4G' to Global Leadership

Naidu's Vision: From 'Swadeshi 4G' to Global Leadership

 India
4
Leadership Showdown in the Land of Paradise: Seychelles’ Pivotal Election

Leadership Showdown in the Land of Paradise: Seychelles’ Pivotal Election

 Canada

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s carbon footprint threatens climate goals, researchers propose new sustainability tax

Vaccine hesitancy crisis: Gender roles expose hidden barriers to immunization in Ethiopia

New AI risk framework puts a price tag on algorithmic failures and bias

Healthcare professionals embrace AI when benefits are clear and training is strong

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025