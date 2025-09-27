Modi Launches Massive Development Projects in Odisha

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated a series of development initiatives totaling over Rs 60,000 crore across telecom, railways, and higher education during his visit to Odisha's Jharsuguda. Notably, the expansion of eight IITs will accommodate an additional 10,000 students over the next four years.

In a significant boost to connectivity, Modi commissioned 97,500 4G telecom towers, utilizing BSNL's indigenous technology. This is expected to substantially enhance telecom infrastructure across the country.

The Prime Minister also inaugurated a 5 km flyover in Sambalpur City, constructed at a cost of Rs 273 crore. This visit marks Modi's sixth to the state since the BJP's rise to power there in June 2024.