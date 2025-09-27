Munish Forge Limited Gears Up for ₹73.92 Crore IPO to Boost Manufacturing Capacity

Munish Forge Limited is set to launch its Initial Public Offering (IPO) on September 30, 2025. The company aims to raise ₹ 73.92 Crore, with shares priced between ₹ 91-96, all listed on the NSE Emerge platform. The move aligns with Munish's strategy to expand manufacturing capacity and bolster operational efficiency.

The IPO involves a total of 77,00,400 equity shares, priced at ₹ 10 each. Allocation includes segments for Qualified Institutional Buyers, Non-Institutional Investors, Individual Investors, and Market Makers. Funds will support capital expenditure, working capital, and debt reduction to enhance production capabilities.

Mr. Davinder Bhasin, Managing Director of Munish Forge, highlighted the company's robust track record in serving sectors like Defence, Oil & Gas, and Automotive. The IPO proceeds will fund investments in new machinery and infrastructure, aiming to strengthen Munish Forge's position in local and global markets.

(With inputs from agencies.)