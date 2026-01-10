Global Tensions Rise: From ICE Shootings to Hypersonic Missile Attacks

Heightened tensions emerged in Minnesota following a fatal shooting by an ICE agent. The incident became a focal point after U.S. President Donald Trump had previously targeted the state, criticizing its Democratic leaders and the Somali-American community.

Swiss prosecutors have taken one bar owner into custody after a tragic fire killed 40 people at a ski resort in Crans-Montana. The fire occurred on New Year's Day, prompting investigations into potential negligence.

Russia launched a hypersonic missile near NATO-member Poland, adding strain to Ukraine-Europe relations. This escalation is seen as an intimidation tactic against European allies supporting Ukraine amidst ongoing air attacks.