Railway Ministry Unveils New Healthcare Facility for Employees

Union Minister of State for Railways, Ravneet Singh Bittu, inaugurated a new railway healthcare facility costing Rs 7.5 crore. It features six OPDs, four-bed wards, and other medical amenities for railway employees and their families. The Ferozepur division has one divisional hospital, while Amritsar hosts a 50-bed sub-divisional hospital.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ludhiana | Updated: 27-09-2025 18:16 IST | Created: 27-09-2025 18:16 IST
In a significant development for India's railway employees, the Minister of State for Railways, Ravneet Singh Bittu, has inaugurated a cutting-edge healthcare facility, valued at Rs 7.5 crore. This new center aims to deliver essential medical services to railway staff and their dependents across the region.

Spanning an impressive 1,800 square meters, the facility boasts an array of medical services, including six Out-Patient Departments (OPDs), four-bed wards, emergency services, a pharmacy, and comprehensive laboratory and medical record facilities. This state-of-the-art amenity underscores the government's commitment to enhancing healthcare for its railway employees.

Currently, the Ferozepur division of the Indian Railways has one divisional hospital, with Amritsar housing a 50-bed sub-divisional hospital. To further enhance medical care, private hospitals and diagnostic centers have been empanelled to offer emergency services to railway beneficiaries.

