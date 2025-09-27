Left Menu

India Unveils Indigenous 4G Stack, Boosting Digital Connectivity Nationwide

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated India's fully indigenous 4G stack and one lakh BSNL 4G towers from Odisha. This effort, part of the Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative, places India among the elite group of nations with its own 4G infrastructure, anticipating breakthroughs in telecommunications and connectivity across underserved regions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-09-2025 19:25 IST | Created: 27-09-2025 19:25 IST
India Unveils Indigenous 4G Stack, Boosting Digital Connectivity Nationwide
Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a landmark event for India's telecommunications sector, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the country's fully indigenous 4G stack and 100,000 BSNL 4G towers from Jharsuguda, Odisha. Union Communications Minister Jyotiraditya M Scindia, attending virtually from Assam, emphasized the achievement's significance, joined by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

This development marks India as only the sixth country worldwide to build its own 4G stack, underlining the government's Aatmanirbhar Bharat vision. The stack, designed by BSNL within 22 months, establishes India as a pivotal player in global telecommunications, connecting millions and transforming connectivity in remote and underserved regions.

National and state leaders, including several Union and Chief Ministers, attended the event across different locations, celebrating the towers' readiness for 5G technology. A release highlighted BSNL's Rs 37,000 crore project, which deployed 97,500 towers, transforming communication in tribal and hilly areas and benefitting sectors like education, healthcare, and agriculture.

TRENDING

1
Russia's Bid for ICAO Council Falls Short

Russia's Bid for ICAO Council Falls Short

 Canada
2
I started playing U16 in 2007. I never saw any teams not shaking hands. Even when Indo-Pak relations were worse we shook hands: Agha.

I started playing U16 in 2007. I never saw any teams not shaking hands. Even...

 Global
3
Wildlife Bust: Man Arrested with Tiger and Deer Skins in Guwahati

Wildlife Bust: Man Arrested with Tiger and Deer Skins in Guwahati

 India
4
Political Tensions Ignite Over Sonam Wangchuk's Detention

Political Tensions Ignite Over Sonam Wangchuk's Detention

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s carbon footprint threatens climate goals, researchers propose new sustainability tax

Vaccine hesitancy crisis: Gender roles expose hidden barriers to immunization in Ethiopia

New AI risk framework puts a price tag on algorithmic failures and bias

Healthcare professionals embrace AI when benefits are clear and training is strong

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025