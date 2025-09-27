India Unveils Indigenous 4G Stack, Boosting Digital Connectivity Nationwide

In a landmark event for India's telecommunications sector, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the country's fully indigenous 4G stack and 100,000 BSNL 4G towers from Jharsuguda, Odisha. Union Communications Minister Jyotiraditya M Scindia, attending virtually from Assam, emphasized the achievement's significance, joined by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

This development marks India as only the sixth country worldwide to build its own 4G stack, underlining the government's Aatmanirbhar Bharat vision. The stack, designed by BSNL within 22 months, establishes India as a pivotal player in global telecommunications, connecting millions and transforming connectivity in remote and underserved regions.

National and state leaders, including several Union and Chief Ministers, attended the event across different locations, celebrating the towers' readiness for 5G technology. A release highlighted BSNL's Rs 37,000 crore project, which deployed 97,500 towers, transforming communication in tribal and hilly areas and benefitting sectors like education, healthcare, and agriculture.