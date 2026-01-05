Left Menu

Bridging Tradition and Connectivity: Gangasagar Setu Project Launched

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee initiated the construction of the Gangasagar Setu, a 5-km-long bridge over the Muriganga river, to connect Sagar Island. The Rs 1,670-crore project aims to provide reliable road connectivity for pilgrims attending the annual Gangasagar Mela, replacing the current ferry services.

In a significant boost to connectivity and religious tourism, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has laid the foundation for the Gangasagar Setu bridge on Monday.

This nearly 5-kilometer bridge across the Muriganga river is set to connect Sagar Island, the site of the annual Gangasagar Mela, providing dependable road access to the region.

The Rs 1,670-crore project, with construction assigned to Larsen & Toubro Ltd, is expected to be completed within two years, easing the congestion caused by ferry services during the Mela.

