Bridging Tradition and Connectivity: Gangasagar Setu Project Launched

In a significant boost to connectivity and religious tourism, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has laid the foundation for the Gangasagar Setu bridge on Monday.

This nearly 5-kilometer bridge across the Muriganga river is set to connect Sagar Island, the site of the annual Gangasagar Mela, providing dependable road access to the region.

The Rs 1,670-crore project, with construction assigned to Larsen & Toubro Ltd, is expected to be completed within two years, easing the congestion caused by ferry services during the Mela.