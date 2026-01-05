Bridging Tradition and Connectivity: Gangasagar Setu Project Launched
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee initiated the construction of the Gangasagar Setu, a 5-km-long bridge over the Muriganga river, to connect Sagar Island. The Rs 1,670-crore project aims to provide reliable road connectivity for pilgrims attending the annual Gangasagar Mela, replacing the current ferry services.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Sagarisland | Updated: 05-01-2026 14:34 IST | Created: 05-01-2026 14:34 IST
- Country:
- India
In a significant boost to connectivity and religious tourism, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has laid the foundation for the Gangasagar Setu bridge on Monday.
This nearly 5-kilometer bridge across the Muriganga river is set to connect Sagar Island, the site of the annual Gangasagar Mela, providing dependable road access to the region.
The Rs 1,670-crore project, with construction assigned to Larsen & Toubro Ltd, is expected to be completed within two years, easing the congestion caused by ferry services during the Mela.
ALSO READ
We're moving court on Tuesday against 'inhumane treatment' of people, deaths during SIR: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee.
BJP doesn't believe in any religion, only believes in spreading lies, alleges CM Mamata Banerjee.
Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee lays foundation stone for Rs 1,670-cr bridge to connect Sagar island, known for hosting annual Gangasagar Mela.
Warm Wishes from PM Modi on Mamata Banerjee's Birthday
Suvendu Adhikari Challenges Mamata Banerjee Over Electoral Roll Dispute