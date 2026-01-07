RANext Technologies Empaneled as India's New Digital Connectivity Rating Agency

In a significant move by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI), RANext Technologies has been appointed as a Digital Connectivity Rating Agency (DCRA), tasked with evaluating the digital connectivity infrastructure in properties.

The assessments focus on crucial areas such as fibre infrastructure standards, in-building connectivity, and Wi-Fi performance, from a user-centric perspective. This initiative highlights the increasing importance of digital readiness amidst India's shift toward a digital-first economy.

The standardised star-rating framework will guide developers, property managers, and homebuyers in making informed decisions by establishing unbiased digital readiness benchmarks for properties.

(With inputs from agencies.)