RANext Technologies Empaneled as India's New Digital Connectivity Rating Agency

RANext Technologies has been appointed by India's telecom regulator TRAI as a Digital Connectivity Rating Agency (DCRA). This role involves evaluating the digital infrastructure of properties, ensuring they are equipped for current and future technologies. The initiative aims to standardize assessments and encourage better digital infrastructure in real estate.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-01-2026 13:17 IST | Created: 07-01-2026 13:17 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI), RANext Technologies has been appointed as a Digital Connectivity Rating Agency (DCRA), tasked with evaluating the digital connectivity infrastructure in properties.

The assessments focus on crucial areas such as fibre infrastructure standards, in-building connectivity, and Wi-Fi performance, from a user-centric perspective. This initiative highlights the increasing importance of digital readiness amidst India's shift toward a digital-first economy.

The standardised star-rating framework will guide developers, property managers, and homebuyers in making informed decisions by establishing unbiased digital readiness benchmarks for properties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

