RANext Technologies Empaneled as India's New Digital Connectivity Rating Agency
RANext Technologies has been appointed by India's telecom regulator TRAI as a Digital Connectivity Rating Agency (DCRA). This role involves evaluating the digital infrastructure of properties, ensuring they are equipped for current and future technologies. The initiative aims to standardize assessments and encourage better digital infrastructure in real estate.
- Country:
- India
In a significant move by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI), RANext Technologies has been appointed as a Digital Connectivity Rating Agency (DCRA), tasked with evaluating the digital connectivity infrastructure in properties.
The assessments focus on crucial areas such as fibre infrastructure standards, in-building connectivity, and Wi-Fi performance, from a user-centric perspective. This initiative highlights the increasing importance of digital readiness amidst India's shift toward a digital-first economy.
The standardised star-rating framework will guide developers, property managers, and homebuyers in making informed decisions by establishing unbiased digital readiness benchmarks for properties.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Real Estate Trends: Mixed Signals in Major Cities as Housing Sales Dip Slightly
Trump Eyes Quick Boost in Venezuelan Oil Production Amid Infrastructure Skepticism
IRB Infrastructure Secures Major TOT Project in Odisha
Revolutionary Growth: How the Agriculture Infrastructure Fund Empowers Farmers
ED Cracks Down on OSBPL's Fraudulent Real Estate Schemes