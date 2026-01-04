Transformative Railways: Kashmir's New Era of Connectivity

Northern Railway's Jammu division is celebrating its first anniversary next week, having achieved multiple historic milestones in infrastructure and connectivity, officials announced Sunday. Established as India's 70th railway division in January 2024, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's inauguration, it has successfully linked the Kashmir Valley with the rest of the nation.

Among its noteworthy achievements are the inauguration of the long-awaited 272-km Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla rail link and the dedication of the iconic Chenab and Anji bridges. These feats symbolize a new era for the Union Territory, boosting economic development and religious tourism, while facilitating the transportation of goods like apples and cement across the region.

Since the launch of the Vande Bharat trains on June 6, the Valley has witnessed improved connectivity, benefiting over 3.75 lakh passengers. Key freight routes have strengthened local industries, and non-fare revenue initiatives have generated significant earnings. As the Jammu Division gears up for its next chapter in 2026, it promises enhanced connectivity and prosperity for Kashmir.