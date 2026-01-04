Left Menu

Transformative Railways: Kashmir's New Era of Connectivity

Northern Railway's Jammu division has marked its first anniversary by achieving significant milestones in infrastructure, connectivity, and operational expansion. The division, inaugurated in January 2024 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has connected Kashmir Valley to the rest of India through crucial projects like the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla rail link and iconic bridges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 04-01-2026 17:52 IST | Created: 04-01-2026 17:52 IST
Transformative Railways: Kashmir's New Era of Connectivity
  • Country:
  • India

Northern Railway's Jammu division is celebrating its first anniversary next week, having achieved multiple historic milestones in infrastructure and connectivity, officials announced Sunday. Established as India's 70th railway division in January 2024, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's inauguration, it has successfully linked the Kashmir Valley with the rest of the nation.

Among its noteworthy achievements are the inauguration of the long-awaited 272-km Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla rail link and the dedication of the iconic Chenab and Anji bridges. These feats symbolize a new era for the Union Territory, boosting economic development and religious tourism, while facilitating the transportation of goods like apples and cement across the region.

Since the launch of the Vande Bharat trains on June 6, the Valley has witnessed improved connectivity, benefiting over 3.75 lakh passengers. Key freight routes have strengthened local industries, and non-fare revenue initiatives have generated significant earnings. As the Jammu Division gears up for its next chapter in 2026, it promises enhanced connectivity and prosperity for Kashmir.

TRENDING

1
Delhi's NGOs Unite to Battle Winter's Chill

Delhi's NGOs Unite to Battle Winter's Chill

 India
2
Bajaj Auto's Minimal Venezuela Export Impact Amid Political Upheaval

Bajaj Auto's Minimal Venezuela Export Impact Amid Political Upheaval

 India
3
Mission YUVA: Pioneering Entrepreneurship in Jammu and Kashmir

Mission YUVA: Pioneering Entrepreneurship in Jammu and Kashmir

 India
4
The Special Ks Make a Triumphant Return

The Special Ks Make a Triumphant Return

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

More Money, Mixed Results: Rethinking Education and Healthcare Spending in Croatia

Building Economic Resilience in Botswana Through Climate Adaptation and Energy Reform

From Policy to Practice: Mongolia’s Efforts to Build Inclusive Education for All Children

Farming with Trees: How Agroforestry Builds Climate Resilience across Asia and the Pacific

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026